Although Kate Middleton and Prince William rarely hold hands in public, their body language suggests a ‘fantastic union,’ according to experts.

Although Kate Middleton and Prince William rarely hold hands in public, their body language communicates a ‘fantastic union,’ according to experts.

Only on rare occasions do Kate Middleton and Prince William hold hands at events.

Every action taken by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is closely scrutinized.

And, despite not being the most affectionate of British royals, a body language expert claims they have an extremely strong bond.

At every official engagement that William and Kate attend, they do not hold hands.

In the case of the Duke of Cambridge, he frequently holds his own hand.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman explained what it means to Express in January 2022.

Honigman observed that the couple maintains some separation.

William frequently comforts himself by holding his own hand.

“Interestingly, William is rarely seen holding her hand – but is always holding his own,” she explained.

“It’s a self-soothing move for him to clasp his hands together.”

When he feels lonely, he reaches for his own hand instead of his business-like wife’s.”

Kate and William were keeping public displays of affection to a minimum even when they stepped out long before their 2011 wedding, according to the body language expert.

“Their hands barely touch in even their awkward dancing photos from their youth,” Honigman explained.

Unlike Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are known for their frequent displays of PDA ranging from hand holding to hugging, Kate and William keep their distance.

That doesn’t mean their bond isn’t strong, though, as Honigman explained.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The body language expert explained what distinguishes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as a happy couple who gets along well.

So, according to Honigman, it’s all in the eyes of the 39 and 40-year-olds.

“Their eyes usually look in the same direction,” she explained, “which is a sign of a fantastic union determined to achieve their goals together.”

“As a couple and as royalty, they are united in their shared mission.”

So, while the parents of three, who celebrated 10 years of marriage in April 2021, don’t often engage in overt displays of affection, they show they’re a good match and a great team in other ways.

In the royal family, there are many etiquette guidelines.

However, as Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, told People in August 2018, there is no explicit ban on PDA.

