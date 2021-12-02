Although Serena and Venus Williams regard their father as a king, my family regards him as a ‘rat b******’ who abandoned my mother.

My family saw him as a ‘rat b******’ who walked out on my mother, while Serena and Venus Williams saw him as a king.

Sabrina Williams has slammed her estranged father Richard Williams, 79, the subject of the new Hollywood film “King Richard.”

In the early 1960s, in Los Angeles, Richard married Sabrina’s late mother, Betty Johnson.

Richard III, 56, Ronner, 55, Reluss, 54, and Reneeka, 49, were their other children.

Richard, however, abandoned his wife and five children when Sabrina was just eight years old, allegedly walking out to buy her a bike but never returning.

Before their divorce in 2002, Richard married Serena and Venus’ mother, Oracene.

“If my mom was still alive, she’d laugh ‘That rat b******,’ she had a great sense of humor,” Sabrina told the Sun.

Long before she died, she had stopped caring about my father.

“When my father left, my sister Reeneka was eight weeks old.”

How do you leave a baby? I was eight years old, and he left under the pretext of ‘getting you a bike?’ I can now laugh about it.”

Will Smith plays Williams in the film “King Richard.”

It demonstrates how a father with no tennis experience and limited financial resources guided his daughters to unprecedented success.

The film depicts the Williams family’s struggle with racism, violence, and adversity.

Sabrina thinks the film’s title is “completely ridiculous.”

“He thinks he’s the king of the world,” she explained, “but no one who’s ever been around him believes he’s King Richard.”

It’s an outlandish moniker, but it fits him perfectly.

“He isn’t the world’s ruler.

Psychologically, it’s something he’s never achieved outside of his head – he’s only lived through two of his daughters, abandoning all of his other children.

“To tell you the truth, those girls rose to the top while his other children suffered as a result of my father’s choices; we were raised in poverty after he left.”

“He chose tennis for them because he knew it could also make him a millionaire,” Sabrina claimed.

However, she stated in a 2020 interview that she is not resentful of the Williams sisters’ sporting success.

Sabrina described herself as having “two childhoods,” one before and one after Williams left.

She accused her father of failing to pay child support to her mother, leaving her and her siblings to fend for themselves…

