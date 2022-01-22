Alton Brown’s top three Food Network desserts are delectable Valentine’s Day treats.

It’s not too early to start thinking about the dinner and dessert menu for Valentine’s Day.

And chef Alton Brown’s three top-rated Food Network desserts are the sweetest treats for Valentine’s Day, or any time of year.

Brown calls this perfectly moist chocolate chip cookie The Chewy, and it has over 1000 five-star reviews on Food Network’s website.

Bread flour is the key to these cookies’ non-crispy texture.

Using it instead of all-purpose flour increases the pliability of your cookie dough.

As some Food Network reviewers who were unsure what they had done wrong discovered, the Good Eats host’s recipe must be followed to the letter for the best results.

“Remember this is Alton Brown, and there is some science to this,” one home cook said.

The majority of The Chewy reviewers, on the other hand, were blown away by the cookie, writing on the culinary channel’s website, “Life-long search for the best chewy chocolate chip cookies.”

Please continue your search.

THANK YOU, Alton! I would never have thought to use bread flour! This will be my go-to recipe for years to come” and “Wonderful cookies.

So puffy and lovely!”

The full recipe, video, and reviews can be found on the Food Network website.

Alton Brown’s no-bake fudge is made with unsalted butter, smooth peanut butter, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar.

The butter and peanut butter are combined and cooked in two two-minute intervals in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring in between.

The bowl is covered with a sheet of plastic wrap with holes poked in it to allow steam to escape.

The vanilla and powdered sugar are then stirred in, and everything is spooned into a parchment paper-lined square baking pan to chill.

That’s it! And, as hundreds of Food Network reviewers have noted, it’s fantastic.

“I couldn’t believe how simple it was, and the taste and results were fantastic.”

I’m done with the stirring and soft-ball stage.

It’s a keeper.

“Thank you, Alton Brown and the Food Network,” one home cook wrote.

“Super easy to make, melt in your mouth texture, awesome peanut butter flavor, kids can make this because it’s so easy,” another fudge fan added.

The full recipe, video, and reviews can be found on the Food Network website.

Brown’s Creme Brulee is also simple to make, requiring only heavy cream, a vanilla bean, vanilla sugar, egg yolks, and hot water….

