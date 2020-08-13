Alton Towers forced to close after thunderstorm damage

ALTON Towers has been forced to close after a thunderstorm damaged the water supply to the theme park.

The park issued a statement earlier today, warning guests not to turn up.

While they still opened for business this morning, guests were told there was no running water and many of the food and drink stalls were closed.

Not only were people asked not to wash their hands at the bathrooms, but many claimed they were unable to buy water after bottles ran out.

The park eventually closed, with arriving guests turned away.

In a statement on Twitter, Alton Towers wrote: “Please be advised that due to a strong electrical storm overnight our water supply at the resort has been interrupted.

“Please do not travel to the resort.

“We will re-validate any guests who have booked a ticket for today and had their visit to Alton Towers interrupted.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Fuming guests wrote on social media: “Drove 5 hours down to Alton towers for us to get in the queue and them to tell us it’s shutting cause of no running water.”

Another added: “My luck to go to Alton Towers and they shut after two rides.”

Many claimed that they shouldn’t have opened the park at all, as it led to confusion at the hotels and within the attraction.

The theme park reopened last month with new social distancing measures in place.

Guests are now required to take a temperature test when they enter the park, while markers on the floor show the distancing guidelines.

This Alton Towers revealed that it is launching a brand new “Oktoberfest” event throughout September, with German-themed attractions and food as part of the much loved annual celebration.

They have also revealed the 2020 plans for Scarefest, which will return later this year.