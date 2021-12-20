Alum of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ Joins DC Comics Show

Stephanie March, who starred in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, is returning to television soon, but not to prosecute criminals for “sexually-based offenses.” She joined Noami, a new DC Comics superhero drama for The CW, earlier this month. Ava DuVernay is one of the executive producers on the project, which premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Jan.

Noami is a story about a teenage superhero whose life is turned upside down when supernatural events occur in her hometown.

Variety reports that March has been cast in a six-episode recurring role as Akira, an alien living on Earth who might be able to help Naomi answer some questions.

Naomi will be played by Kaci Walfall, and she was created by writers Brian Michael Bendis and David F Walker, as well as artist Jamal Campbell.

Naomi is a newcomer to the DC Comics universe, having debuted in 2019.

DuVernay and Jill Blankenship wrote and executive produced the show.

Also serving as an executive producer is Paul Garnes of Array Filmworks.

Array Filmworks and Warner Bros. collaborated on the show.

“We are ecstatic to have this powerhouse join the cast of [Naomi],” DuVernay said on Twitter.

March is best known for her role as Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She first appeared on the show in Season 2 and left halfway through Season 5.

She appeared as a guest star in Seasons 6, 10, 13, and 19, before returning to the main cast in Season 11 for a few episodes.

Cabot also appeared in the short-lived Law and Order spinoff series Conviction, where he supervised a group of young ADAs.

March told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that she wouldn’t mind returning to SVU. “I don’t think there’s one female, well, certainly not on this screen, who hasn’t taken away some of the work and put it into action in her personal life,” March said of the series’ importance.

“The subject matter wasn’t something you could just leave at work,” she later added.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Invention of Lying, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith are just a few of March’s other credits.

She appeared in the social media mockumentary The Social Ones in 2019.

In 2018, she portrayed Ivanka Trump in the Comedy Central documentary A President Show.

