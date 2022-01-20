Alums of the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Who Returned to Their Regular Jobs After Appearing on the Show

After Appearing on the Show, ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Who Returned to Their Day Jobs

Believe it or not, not every Bachelor contestant quits their day job to sell SugarBearHair gummies.

Surprisingly, some contestants return to their regular jobs.

Fans of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, and even Bachelor Pad (RIP) have turned down opportunities to become social media influencers in order to focus on what they know best.

Chris Soules returned to his Iowa farm, and Jillian Harris established herself as an interior designer in her own right.

Tanner Tolbert, on the other hand, makes a living selling cars, while Jake Pavelka soars through the skies.

Many former franchisees have returned to work in the medical field.

Bryan Abasolo is a chiropractor, Whitney Bischoff is a fertility nurse, and Ashley Hebert is a pediatric dentist, to name a few professions.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see more former Bachelor stars who have returned to their regular jobs!

