‘Always Together, Never Apart,’ Vanessa Bryant captions a holiday photo of her family.

‘Always Together, Never Apart,’ Vanessa Bryant captioned a family holiday photo.

With this year’s holiday card, Vanessa Bryant and her girls spread holiday cheer and sweet memories.

Natalia Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant’s wife, shared a lovely holiday photo with her three daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season.”

She wrote, “The Bryant Family.”

Vanessa and her daughters were all smiles as they posed for the photo on the steps.

Bianka, who sits front and center in the audience and beams while holding a wreath, steals the show.

Vanessa shares a throwback photo of her late husband and daughter Gianna on the next slide, along with the caption, “Always together, never apart, together forever in our hearts.”

Vanessa’s famous friends took to the comments to wish her a happy holiday season.

“It’s so lovely.”

Ciara wrote, “I love you guys so much! Merry Christmas!”

“Merry Christmas!” Zoe Saldana added.

With two red heart emojis, Kim Kardashian added her two cents.

Vanessa’s card is the result of her following in her family’s holiday tradition.

Last week, the 39-year-old shared a series of photos from New York City with her daughters and BFF Lala Anthony.

“Christmas Tradition with my girls @rockefellercenter,” she captioned the photo.

Vanessa’s two youngest children learned to ice skate during their trip to the Big Apple.

She posted photos of herself and Natalia standing behind two small children holding kid-friendly penguin ski toys.

Vanessa also posted a photo of Lala holding one of the ski toys and trying not to fall as she skates around the historic rink.

“Get you a friend who loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas… I love you @lala (btw, I’m laughing with you),” said Lala, agreeing with her bestie.

