Alyssa Scott laments the death of her son Zen, who would have celebrated his first Christmas this year.

Zen, Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son, died earlier this month from a brain tumor.

“I am thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season,” Scott wrote on Instagram.

Zen, Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son, passed away recently.

In an Instagram Stories post from December, she discussed her grieving process.

twenty-third

“Perhaps you should keep the nursery door shut.

“Perhaps you should leave it open,” she wrote.

“Perhaps you’ve boxed some things away—perhaps you still fold and store them in drawers.”

This is where I am right now.

Sometimes I go into his room, and sometimes I pass by it.

Some of his clothes are being washed, but others that still have his scent are being set aside.

I’m building a pile because I’m not sure what to do, but I’m not going to make a hasty decision.”

Scott then expressed her solidarity with her followers who are on a similar path.

“This holiday season, I’m thinking of everyone who is grieving,” she added.

“During this time, I am also reading your messages and keeping them close to me.

“I adore you.”

Scott also shared a photo of Zen’s nursery, which was decorated with baby items, including a red outfit with the words “My First Christmas” emblazoned across the front.

“I had this onesie laying out since Thanksgiving because I was so excited for him to wear it,” she added.

The date was December.

Scott made a video in Zen’s honor, showing him wearing corduroy overalls and smiling up at his mother.

In a December Instagram message, she also opened up about the pain of losing her Zen.

a)

Scott began with, “Oh my sweet Zen.”

“The pain in my arm from holding you is gradually dissipating.”

It’s a sobering reminder that you’re no longer with us.

As I drove, I noticed that the mirror in the backseat was no longer reflecting your flawless face back at me.

I hold my breath and wince when I close a door too loudly, knowing that a soft cry will follow shortly.

It does not appear.

“It’s deafeningly quiet.”

“We’ve been in this race together for the last five months,” she continued.

“We’d pass the baton to one another.”

You were able to keep me going.

It would be late at night, and you would smile at me.

My body would be flooded with a burst of energy…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Alyssa Scott Grieves the Death of Son Zen Ahead of What Would’ve Been His First Christmas