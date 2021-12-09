Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon’s baby mama, breaks the silence following her son Zen’s death with a heartbreaking tribute to the tragic infant.

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon’s baby mama, breaks the silence following the death of her son Zen with a heartbreaking tribute to the tragic infant.

ALYSSA Scott has finally spoken out about the death of her baby son Zen, whom she shares with Nick Cannon.

After spending the last few moments with his youngest son over the weekend, the Wild ‘N Out star announced his youngest son’s passing on Tuesday.

With a heartbreaking Instagram post, Alyssa has finally addressed the loss of her five-month-old baby.

The model shared a photo and video collage of the tiny tot, which included clips from his brief time with his family.

“Oh my sweet Zen,” the mother captioned her post.

The pain in my arm from holding you is gradually dissipating.

“It’s a sobering reminder that you’re not here anymore.”

“I caught myself looking in the backseat while driving, only to discover that the mirror no longer reflected your perfect face back at me,” she wrote.

“When I close a door too loudly, I hold my breath and wince, knowing that a soft cry will soon follow,” Alyssa continued.

It does not appear.

It’s deafeningly quiet here.

“We’ve been racing together for the past five months.”

We’d pass the baton back and forth.

She exclaimed, “You kept me going.”

“It would be in the dead of night, and you’d smile at me.”

My body would be flooded with energy, and pure joy would radiate from within me.

“We worked as a team, both committed to completing the task.”

Running without you is becoming unbearable.

I’m sorry, but I can’t.

And I’m being carried right now.

“It’s because of your sister…”

By God’s grace.

I was encouraged to keep going by complete strangers.

Being your mother has been a great honor and privilege.

“I will love you forever,” Alyssa concluded.

12•5•21 – 6•23•21.”

Zen lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, and the influencer’s tragic post came after the heartbreaking news.

Nick, 41, revealed the tragic news during an emotional tribute on his talk show.

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our Nick Cannon live blog…

Zen’s cancer reportedly took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving, and the TV host broke down in tears while revealing this.

The seven-year-old’s father said he was able to spend Sunday at the beach with him and Alyssa.

The Masked Singer star revealed that they all watched the sunrise while he held Zen for one of the last times.

Nick Cannon gave an update on himself and Alyssa during his show on Wednesday.

He told fans that he’s “vertical, and that’s a good start,” but he didn’t want to make it about himself.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.