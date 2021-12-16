Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon’s baby mama, shares a sweet photo of her son Zen and says his death has broken her heart “every second.”

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon’s baby mama, shares a sweet photo of her son Zen and says her heart “breaks every second” since his death.

Zen passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.

Alyssa, 28, shared a throwback photo of Zen on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, in which he happily smiled at the camera while resting in a car seat.

“In moments that test me, I will always keep the focus on you,” the model captioned the photo, which she held onto her son’s tiny hand.

“Zen, I adore you.”

“Not a day goes by that I don’t wish you were here,” she continued.

“When I close my eyes, I see you smiling.”

Alyssa ended the post by telling Zen three times that she loves him, despite the fact that he died at the age of five months.

In a tearful on-screen moment earlier this month, the Wild ‘N Out star announced the infant’s death on his self-titled talk show.

Nick, 41, recently shared more details about Zen’s final moments before his death from hydrocephalus.

“You could tell he was having trouble,” the TV host said to People.

“He was panting heavily.

We’d wake up to find him not breathing for five to ten seconds at a time, followed by a huge gasp.

“You could tell he was scared.

He admitted, “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Zen was diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, just two months after his birth.

The couple didn’t want the child to “suffer,” according to the Masked Singer host, so their discussions quickly turned to his “quality of life.”

“We could have ended up in a situation where he had to spend the rest of his life in the hospital, hooked up to machines.”

“I know that pain,” he said, reflecting on his own battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.

“I didn’t want to see that happen to a 2-month-old.”

I didn’t want him to be in pain.”

Nick went on to say that the loss has “shattered” his heart.

“I wish I could have done more with him, spent more time with him, and taken more photos.”

I wish I could have hugged him for a longer period of time.”

For the first time since her son’s death, Alyssa was spotted over the weekend.

The model was spotted picking up coffee and dropping off her three-year-old daughter Zeela at a school in Chico, California, according to photos obtained exclusively by The Sun.

Alex and the young mother have been staying with her parents…

