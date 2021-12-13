Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon’s baby mama, was spotted for the first time since their five-month-old son Zen died of brain cancer.

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon’s baby mama, was seen for the first time since their five-month-old son Zen died of brain cancer.

For the first time since their five-month-old baby son Zen died of brain cancer, NICK Cannon’s grieving baby mama has been spotted.

Alyssa Scott, 28, is seen picking up coffee and dropping off her three-year-old daughter Zeela at a school in Chico, California, according to exclusive photos obtained by The Sun.

She was last seen on December 4, just days after her son Zen tragically lost his battle with a malignant brain tumor.

While she mourns the loss of Zen, Alyssa has been staying with her parents, Alex and Lisa, in their home in Northern California.

Meanwhile, Nick, 41, who hosts The Masked Singer, has continued to work on his daytime talk show, where he revealed on Friday that he had gotten a tattoo on his rib in honor of baby Zen.

“Alyssa went to a Starbucks drive thru,” a source who saw her in Chico on Saturday told The Sun.

“Her mother was driving and managed to make Alyssa smile while they were talking, but you could tell she was upset.”

“Her smile faded quickly, and it was clear that she is going through a lot right now.”

“After that, they went to a nearby school, and Alyssa got out with her daughter and went inside to drop her off.”

“As she returned to the car, she stopped to give a friend a big hug; the friend was attempting to console Alyssa, but she appeared distraught.”

Nick, who has a seventh and youngest child with ex-girlfriend Alyssa, was spotted for the first time in public on Friday in Los Angeles.

When he first revealed that Zen had died during his show on Tuesday, the comedian and TV host broke down in tears.

Lisa Scott, 50, Alyssa’s mother, told The Sun this week that her daughter was unaware that Nick was planning to make the announcement.

Nick debuted his new tattoo of baby Zen depicted as an angel on his left ribcage on Friday’s episode.

“I got the opportunity to actually go and get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib,” he told the studio audience in New York.

“I’m still covered in bandages, and it hurts right now.”

“It was excruciatingly painful, but it was so worth it.”

Zen was born on June 23 and was diagnosed with hydrocephalus (fluid build-up in the brain) after his family noticed he was congested in July.

After surgery to insert a shunt drainage system, doctors discovered he had brain cancer…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.