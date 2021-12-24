Alyssa Scott Shares Her and Nick Cannon’s First Christmas Onesie: “I Don’t Know Exactly What to Do” Alyssa Scott Mourns Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen, Shares His 1st Christmas Onesie: “I Don’t Know Exactly What to Do” Alyssa Scott Mourns Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen

On what would have been his first Christmas, Alyssa Scott lamented the loss of her son.

“Perhaps you should close the nursery door.”

It’s possible that you’ll leave it open.

“Maybe you’ve boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers This is where I’m at,” Scott, 28, captioned a photo of Zen’s crib in his nursery on Thursday, December 23 on her Instagram Story.

Following the death of her 5-month-old son, the model expressed her uncertainty about what to do next.

“I’m walking by his room and occasionally going in.”

She went on to say, “I’m washing some of his clothes but putting others aside that still smell like him.”

“I’m building a pile because I’m not sure what to do,” she says, “but I’m not in a hurry to make a decision.”

“I am thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season,” Scott wrote, thanking those who have offered her support as well as those who may be going through difficult times.

During this time, I am also reading and keeping track of your messages.

” I adore you.”

“I have had it laying out since Thanksgiving,” the Texas native said of the onesie she had chosen for her baby’s first Christmas.

Nick Cannon confirmed earlier this month that his son with Scott had died of a brain tumor.

Cannon, 41, praised Scott at the time for being the “strongest woman I’ve ever seen” in the wake of their son’s death.

“We never had an argument,” he said on December 7 on The Nick Cannon Show.

“She was emotional when she needed to be, but she was and always will be the best mother.”

Scott, on the other hand, spoke candidly about having to say goodbye to her son.

“Oh, Zen, my sweet Zen,” says the narrator.

My arm aches from holding you, but it’s getting better.

She wrote at the time, “It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here.”

“I caught myself looking in the backseat as I drove, only to notice that the mirror no longer reflected your flawless face back at me.”

I hold my breath and wince as a soft cry escapes me when I close a door too loudly.

