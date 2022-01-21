Amanda Abbington, Martin Freeman’s ex-girlfriend.

AMANDA Abbington is best known for her roles in Mr Selfridge as Miss Mardle and Sherlock as Mary Morstan.

The Emmy Award-winning actress is also the ex-girlfriend of Martin Freeman, another actor.

Amanda Jane Smith was born in North London on February 28, 1974.

Safe, a Netflix drama in which she played Detective Sergeant Sophie Mason, was her most recent role.

Amanda and Martin divorced in 2016 after 16 years of marriage.

The Sun reported in January of that year that Martin was confronted by Amanda over a friendship with a showbiz researcher in the weeks leading up to their shocking split.

In the weeks leading up to the end of their 16-year relationship, Amanda was said to have expressed her displeasure with the unlikely friendship.

“Amanda was absolutely furious about it – she confronted him over his relationship with the woman, who also works in the business, and demanded answers,” a source told The Sun.

Together, the couple had two children.

Grace is the name of their daughter, and Joe is the name of their son.

Martin and Amanda have not had any more children since then.

Amanda has played a number of well-known TV characters, but Miss Mardle in Mr Selfridge, which she played in 2013, is perhaps her most well-known.

Amanda is also well-known for her role in Sherlock in 2014 as Mary Morstan, the wife of John Watson, played by her ex-partner Martin Freeman.

Until 2007, Amanda also played various characters in the police drama The Bill.

Wycliffe, Casualty, Dream Team, The Sins, Shades, Doc Martin, Coupling, and Teachers were among the shows she appeared in during that time.