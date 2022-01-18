Amanda Batula of Summer House sobs as she dials Kyle Cooke’s number 27 times in a rage, believing he’might be cheating.’

The now-married couple nearly called it quits shortly before their wedding on tonight’s explosive Bravo premiere, as Amanda still had doubts about her partner’s past infidelity.

The cast of season six went out to dinner near their (dollar)3.5 million Hamptons mansion, but Kyle kept the party going after everyone else had gone home.

Amanda is seen downstairs at 2:30 a.m., asking “where’s Kyle?” while his phone goes to voicemail, after the majority of the cast has gone to bed.

As Alex Each sat on the couch, equally perplexed, Mya Allen told her friend, “He’s there by himself, like we’re all here.”

Amanda continued to call her fiance, but he was out partying at a local bar and never picked up the phone.

While Amanda worried about what Kyle was up to, the ladies of the cast went upstairs and cuddled in bed.

“That irritates me greatly.

Amanda vowed, “I guess I’m divorcing Kyle.”

“I need to do a Find My Phone and set off an alarm,” she said as she got out of bed.

She continued to try Kyle’s phone while alone in her room, and by the 22nd attempt, she was sobbing uncontrollably.

She paced back and forth, screaming, “Pick up the f**king phone!”

“This is so f**king f**ked,” the reality star screamed after the 25th attempt at 3:10 a.m.

Back at the house, Kyle appeared to be having a great time as he poured drinks for himself and those around him and danced to some music.

Kyle can be seen with his arm around three women taking a photo and then mingling with the crowd later in the night.

Amanda is still calling from her New York estate, saying that her soon-to-be husband’s indifference “drives me f**king insane.”

The Bravolebritiy then enters the bathroom and throws his personal belongings on the floor, shattering his cologne.

She then took Kyle’s luggage and threw it outside the house after the 27th phone call before crawling into bed and crying.

Paige and Ciara, two of her friends, came in to check on her as she sobbed about her fears that Kyle had cheated on her.

“My biggest fear is that he’ll get so drunk one night that he’ll cheat on me and not even realize it.”

“It’s…

