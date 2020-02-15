Amanda Bynes Announces She’s Engaged to Mystery Man

Bring in the dancing lobsters! Amanda Bynes just announced her engagement.

The 33-year-old actress and former Nickelodeon star took fans by surprise when she revealed on Valentine’s Day that she accepted a proposal from her mystery man.

“Engaged to [the]love of my life,” Bynes captioned an Instagram photo of a large diamond ring on her hand, which she placed over what’s assumed to be her fiancé’s hand. In the photo, he’s wearing a gold band.

Aside from the infrequent social media post, very little is known publicly about Bynes’ personal life these days. Last year she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise [FIDM] and moved into a sober living facility to continue focusing on her health. But this past December, E! News confirmed that Bynes left the facility and had dropped out of a FIDM bachelor’s degree program she enrolled in.

“She’s not doing drugs and mentally and physically she’s okay,” a source told us at the time, explaining that Amanda was “open to getting help” if needed.

Around that time, Amanda also revealed that she got a tattoo of a heart on her cheek.

The She’s the Man star detailed her history of drug abuse in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine. In what marked one of the only times she’s openly discussed her private turmoil, Amanda recalled feeling like she had “no purpose in life” after retiring from acting.

From there, Amanda said she began “hanging out with a seedier crowd and I isolated a lot… I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

E! News has reached out to Amanda’s camp for comment.