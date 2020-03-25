Amanda Bynes’ lawyer says she ‘is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues’

Amanda Bynes suggested she was pregnant via Instagram Tuesday, after she sharing an ultrasound picture which she later removed the photo from her account.

The 33-year-old actress’ lawyer David Esquibias said the star ‘is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues,’ in a statement to People.

David continued: ‘Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false.’

Adding: ‘We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.’

Amanda had been residing at a sober living facility but recently checked into a treatment center to continue her care of mental health issues, according to People’s source.

On Tuesday, she had captioned the now deleted ultrasound picture: “Baby on board!”

The star’s on/off fiance, Paul Michael, also shared a slideshow of pictures on his Instagram account, including a selfie of himself and Amanda and also a similar ultrasound photo bearing the She’s the Man star’s name and Tuesday’s date on it.

He captioned his post, which has also since been removed: “Baby in the making.”

The news comes just a week after the couple claimed their Instagram accounts had been hacked, leading to reports they had split.

Paul said to Page Six: “Both of our Instagrams got hacked and someone deleted our pictures and sent direct messages saying we broke up. We never broke up and weren’t able to log into our Instagrams until last night. Assumably [the person wanted] to make it seem like we broke up.”

And with reports that the Amanda Show actress refused to go to rehabilitation earlier this month, Paul confirmed it wasn’t a hospital and says her trauma is resulting from her childhood and she is also suffering with anxiety.

He added: ‘She’s not ordered to go to a hospital. She’s ordered to go to a residential treatment, which is called inpatient, but she’s not in a hospital. She is affected by trauma from her childhood.’

Adding: ‘The anxiety made her drop out of school and the judge ordered her to work on that in residential treatment … She’s allowed to come and go as long as she goes to therapy. She’s doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma.’

Amanda – who has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues over recent years – could not legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.

She was reportedly intent on blocking her daughter’s proposed marriage to Paul, feeling it wasn’t in her best interest to tie the knot.

She was previously in a treatment facility in January 2019 after she returned to the public eye.

Last June, Amanda graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, a friend told People: ‘Amanda is still inpatient in a mental health facility. She was able to get an outing pass for a few hours for the special occasion so she could walk with other students.’

‘But she left a little early and was back at the facility at the end of the graduation,’ the source continued.

In early March, Amanda marked 14 months of sobriety with a picture of her with a friend; she wrote: ‘Celebrating being sober a year and two months!’