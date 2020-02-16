Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her Fiancé One Day After Engagement Announcement

Valentine’s Day might be over, but Amanda Bynes is still feeling the love.

During the festive holiday, the 33-year-old star surprised her Instagram followers with a major announcement.

She revealed the exciting and special news that she was engaged. “Engaged to [the]love of my life,” she captioned her heartwarming post.

In the image she uploaded, she put her massive diamond ring on full display. She also cheekily had her left hand placed on top of her fiancé’s, however, she kept his identity hidden and mysterious… until now.

On Saturday afternoon, Amanda took to Instagram to finally show off her beau, whom E! News can confirm is Paul Michael.

“Lover,” she simply wrote on the ‘Gram, in which she shared a photo of her boo smiling as he stood behind his leading lady.

According to a source, the 33-year-old star met Paul while she was in rehab and they’ve been dating for about two to three months.

While there were many doubters online about the couple’s relationship update, E! News can confirm Amanda’s engagement is real.

Despite the What A Girl Wants star sharing an update on her personal life, she has remained pretty private. In the last few years, she’s stepped out of the spotlight to focus on other aspects of her career, and to also prioritized her health.

Last year, Amanda graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise [FIDM], and moved into a sober living facility. However, in December, E! News learned that she left the facility and was “open to getting help.”

At the time of the news, a source explained that “mentally and physically, she’s okay.”