Amanda Garcia Is Back With Her Child’s Father, According to ‘The Challenge’

'The Challenge': Amanda Garcia Appears to Be Reunited with Her Child's Father

Amanda Garcia took a three-year hiatus before returning for The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, in which she had a brief affair with Fessy Shafaat.

During the reunion, he tried to mend things with her, but it didn’t seem to work, as she’s giving her ex-fiance Ray Reinhardt a second chance.

In January,

Ray Reinhardt, Amanda Garcia’s ex-fiance, posted a picture of himself with the reality star on his Instagram story in 2022.

Many fans thought it was proof of the two dating, while others assumed it was an old photograph.

He did, however, recently add her name to his Instagram bio along with a heart, a popular relationship symbol.

‘The Challenge’: Amanda Garcia Takes Issue With Michele Fitzgerald; Claims Fessy Shafaat Isn’t Involved

As a result, it appears that the couple has rekindled their relationship after breaking up in September.

The year 2020 will be significant.

Amanda returned to The Challenge in April 2021 and began a relationship with two-time finalist Fessy Shafaat.

She made it seem like she and Fessy weren’t compatible after the season, but the two went on a vacation to Mexico in September.

The year is 2021.

After their trip, the two made their relationship official on Instagram.

When photos of him getting cozy with someone at a bar surfaced the following month, she publicly ended things.

It’s unclear when Amanda started dating her ex, a Denver barber, but their first photo together was posted on social media in February.

The year is 2019.

The reality star announced she and her then-boyfriend were expecting their first child together in July of that year, around the time War of the Worlds premiered.

In January,

He proposed to the six-time competitor in 2020, one month before she gave birth to their son, Avonni Anthony, and she accepted.

Amanda is returning home to her prized possession, her son.

Amanda went on to call the barber “the love of her life” and congratulate him on being “an amazing man and father,” but they split up a few months later.

On her Instagram story, she revealed the couple is no longer together due to his alleged lying, cheating, and drug use.

Rivals 3 competitor claimed her then-fiance went on “binges” where he didn’t respond to her and texted women behind her back.

The 29-year-old's parents were desperate to get their son out of the situation

Amanda's going back home to the ultimate prize, her son.