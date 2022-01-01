Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, and Rita Ora are among the glam stars who jetted off to a sun-drenched New Year’s Eve bash.

Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, and Rita Ora are among the glam stars who jetted off to sunkissed New Year’s celebrations in the Bahamas.

IT’S NEW YEAR’S LEAVE, the annual celeb vacation to the sun.

The rich and famous celebrated on sun-kissed beaches as Big Ben rang in 2022 to drizzle.

While the Maldives heaved with telly stars and former footballers as the Indian Ocean lapped at their ankles, Caribbean paradise St Barts resembled a superyacht parking lot.

Myleene Klass and Alex Scott were among them, both wearing swimwear and flaunting it.

Amanda Holden, the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, joined the exodus of famous faces from our shores.

She’s on the Caribbean island of Antigua for a relaxing vacation.

Amanda shared photos of her daughter Lexi relaxing in a swimming pool on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her family life.

Amy Jones reveals how the stars rang in the New Year from azure shores to exotic locales as far away as Mexico and Australia.

We’re not in the least bit envious…

Myleene Klass, 43, posed in the sea, Towie pals Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers, both 31, enjoyed the stunning beaches, and TV’s Alex Scott, 37, said on Instagram that she was “getting her glow back.”

Michelle Keegan, an actress, and her husband, Mark Wright, both 34, were among those who chose Mexico.

While the star of Our Girl and Brassic basked in the sun at sea, Mark shared photos of their matching pina colada cocktails on Instagram.

RITA ORA is making the most of her time in Australia.

The 31-year-old singer went to the beach and then posted a gallery of glam photos to Instagram.

“NYE – from me to you,” she captioned the photos.

Rita, who is dating Taika Waititi, a 46-year-old New Zealand film director, arrived in Sydney in early December.

Dua Lipa, 26, a pop star, sat in the sun after performing at the LuisaViaRoma Unicef gala on Wednesday night.

Kimberley Garner, 30, of Made in Chelsea, was also on the Caribbean island and wore this bright yellow number to show off her swimwear collection.

AMANDA HOLDEN, 50, is spending quality time with her family on the palm-fringed Caribbean island of Antigua.

She waded into the sea with a glass of fizz on Boxing Day while most of us were still in our pajamas, then posted snaps on Instagram with her daughter Lexi, 15, while the rest of us were still in our pajamas.

Montana Brown, 26, a resident of LOVE Island, is no stranger to the winter sun.

For the second year in a row, she rang in the New Year in Barbados, this time with her boyfriend, London estate agent Mark O’Connor.