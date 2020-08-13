Amanda Holden poses with lookalike daughter Lexi as they bond in front of beautiful sunset

AMANDA Holden posed with her lookalike daughter Lexi as they bonded in front of a beautiful sunset.

The 49-year-old shared stunning snaps of her eldest from their dreamy Italian holiday.

Amanda wore a pretty blue dress next to teenager Lexi while making memories on another idyllic break away.

She stared into the 14-year-old’s eyes as they got the perfect holiday shot.

Fans rushed to compliment the Britain’s Got Talent star on the mother/daughter photograph.

One said: “Like mother like daughter … always lovely.”

Another added: “mother and daughter, or two sisters?”

Someone else told her: “Lexi looks so grown up!”

Amanda is on a girls’ holiday with Lexi and her youngest Hollie, eight, in Italy.

The proud mum looked stunning as she sat between her children wearing a low-cut white dress for a night out.

Amanda and her children are making the most of her summer break from her Heart radio show by jetting off abroad.

The 49-year-old has been keeping fans up to date by sharing a series of shots on her Instagram Stories.