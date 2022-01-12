Amanda Holden was’shocked’ to learn that Simon Cowell will marry Lauren Silverman in Barbados.

Amanda Holden, who received the news via text last night, is’shocked’ that Simon Cowell will marry Lauren Silverman in Barbados.

AMANDA Holden has revealed that she received a text message informing her of her friend Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman’s engagement news.

The Heart radio host explained how she learned about the proposal from a text message that simply stated “it’s happening” – and that she believes he will marry in Barbados.

The Sun exclusively revealed last night that The X Factor judge Simon, 62, had secretly proposed to girlfriend Lauren, 44, while on vacation in Barbados.

Amanda, 50, admitted that she was among the first to learn of the star’s proposal in front of his and Lauren’s seven-year-old son Eric.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist expressed her delight on her Heart radio show with Jamie Theakston, saying she “never thought” the day would come.

“Simon said he’d never marry, and Lauren has obviously stood by his side, and you know they’ve been through a lot together,” she said.

“I think she’s the one, but I’m not sure she ever imagined he’d propose with a ring.”

Then, late last night, we all received a text message that said, “It’s happening.”

“We couldn’t believe it, and I knew if we got the test last night, it would be in the papers today.”

‘Oh my goodness,’ I thought.

Amanda went on to say she was confident the wedding would take place this year, without giving too many details away.

“I’d like to believe that,” she added.

“As we speak, I’m messaging them, asking if I need to book flights to Barbados because I’d like to get in before the prices go up.’

“I need to schedule time off work – I need to get a hat!” “Who’s going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited?”

During the couple’s recent vacation in Barbados, the 62-year-old X Factor star, who previously stated that he does not believe in marriage, got down on one knee.

On Christmas Eve, Simon proposed to Lauren in front of their seven-year-old son Eric and step-son Adam from Lauren’s first marriage, according to The Sun.

“Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever before,” a source said last night.

“Lauren was completely taken aback and had not expected Simon to propose in the first place.

She burst into tears – happy tears – and immediately said ‘yes.’

“Having the kids there was important to Simon because he adores them both and the family they’ve created.

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock in recent years, supporting…

