Amanda Kloots Pens Heartbreaking Open Letter to Nick Cordero Amid His Health Battle

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to pen an open letter to her husband Nick Cordero amid his health battle.

“Dear Nick, I miss you so much,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Broadway star holding their son Elvis. “Sometimes this whole thing doesn’t even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you’re going to walk through the door at any moment. I miss my hubby. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching tv with you at night and always falling asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can’t wait to have you home. #day37.”

Cordero is in a medically induced coma. The Tony nominee was first hospitalized at the end of March. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and tested negative for coronavirus twice. He was then given a third test for COVID-19, which came back positive. He has since tested negative for coronavirus again.

While Cordero has experienced several complications over the past month—including having to have his leg amputated, going into septic shock and experiencing lung damage—Kloots has remained positive. The supportive spouse and dancer posts videos of people singing and dancing for Cordero on social media along with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

The Tony nominee’s cast members from Waitress and Rock of Ages have sent uplifting messages, as well.

After a series of ups and downs over the past week, Kloots had some good news to share. Just a few days ago, the fitness guru said Cordero is showing very early stages of tracking, “which means he’s starting to wake up.” She said this was a “huge” update and explained that while Cordero was already opening his eyes “nothing’s been behind it.”

“Now he’s slowly starting to show signs,” she continued at the time. “Again, these are early early early signs, and super super small movements that not only one nurse saw but a couple.”

On Friday, she wrote via Instagram that “Nick was stable throughout the night.” She also reported there was “no new news” and that “things still [are] looking the same for now.” As she put it, “In the ICU no news is good news!!”