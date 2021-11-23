Amanda Kloots Shares Her Son’s Sweet Reaction to Nick Cordero Dance Tribute (Exclusive) on ‘DWTS’

Amanda Kloots Shares Her Son’s Sweet Reaction to Nick Cordero’s Dance Tribute on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots’ Dancing With the Stars semi-final performance was unforgettable.

Kloots spoke with PopCulture.com ahead of the finale about how her son Elvis, whom she shares with Cordero, reacted to the emotional tribute.

On Monday night, Kloots’ DWTS journey will come to an end.

Kloots, JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, and Cody Rigsby are the finalists for Season 30, and the winner will be announced on the show.

While the Talk co-host has wowed the judges with her impressive dance routines throughout the season, her most recent one was perhaps the most moving.

To honor her late husband, Kloots and her partner, Alan Bersten, performed a contemporary routine to “Live Your Life.”

Her son Elvis, who had a “beautiful” reaction to the special moment, was able to watch the routine back recently.

“Last week, after watching ‘Live Your Life,’ he turned around, looked at me, and gave me a big kiss and hug, as if he knew,” Kloots said.

“It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

It’s just been so special to share this with him,” she said. Elvis initially didn’t understand his mother’s new project, but he’s “grown so much in the last couple months,” and now he’s the one who requests to see Kloots’ performances.

“When I first started his competition and said, ‘Do you want to watch momma dance?’ he didn’t really pay attention,” she reflected.

“Now he wants to keep an eye on me,” says the narrator.

He’ll take a seat in my lap.

He’ll want to see it five times.

He calls my attention to me.

It’s so cute when he points Alan out.”

AK! (@amandakloots) shared a post.

Kloots’ recent contemporary performance left no one in the audience dry-eyed.

She explained before performing the routine, which was set to “Live Your Life,” that she and her family were listening to the song as Cordero passed away.

(The Broadway star died in July 2020 as a result of COVID-19 complications.) Following their performance, Kloots opened up even more about her grief, saying, “When you’re grieving, you feel so alone, but I had such an amazing support system.”

