Amanda McCracken who waited until she was 41 to lose her virginity reveals she is pregnant

A woman who waited until she was 41 to lose her virginity has revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband.

Amanda McCracken, 42, a writer from Colorado, first revealed she was waiting for the right man to have sex with on TV host Katie Couric’s chat show in 2014.

In the summer of 2018, Amanda finally met her match – a drummer named Dave – and 10 months later, she had sex for the first time with him during a romantic holiday to French Polynesia.

The happy couple got married two months later, and Amanda announced on Instagram last week that she is four months pregnant.

Taking to Instagram on her birthday, she wrote: ‘The following is possibly the best birthday announcement I’ve ever made.

‘Last July, Grandma Velda asked me when Dave and I would be getting married. ‘Maybe next July,’ I responded. ‘JULY?!?!’ she exclaimed, ‘You could have a baby by then!’

‘Well, guess what, friends – grandma’s prophecy has come true. We are expecting a baby end of July/early August! As of now, we are waiting until the birth to learn the sex, but we are in awe of our little one already.

‘At 6 weeks we heard the heartbeat, and at 11 weeks we saw the baby’s hand caressing its face. Next week marks 4 months (almost halfway!) and we are eager to see it swimming butterfly and backstroke’.

She joked of her pet dog: ”Pepper says she is excited about becoming a big sister. Let the next chapter begin! ‘

Speaking about why she decided to preserve her virginity this week, Amanda revealed to the BBC how her first couple of boyfriends left her for other women.

She admitted that for the first few decades after that she was ‘dating in fear’ and decided that if she was going to be left again, at least she’d ‘still have her virginity’ and be ‘in control’.

Speaking of when she lost her virginity, she said: ‘It was worth the wait but not in the way people would think. The sex was great, but the journey was never about the sex. I’m now with in a loving and committed relationship with a man who can offer me love’.

Amanda recently told Huffington Post how she’d been intimate with a number of men in her quest for love, but had never had sexual intercourse with them.

She said: ‘By the time I was 40, I’d dated over 100 men. While I was intimate with over 50 of these men, I never had sexual intercourse with any of them. I wasn’t waiting for marriage or holding out for religious reasons.

‘I knew in my gut that I wanted to experience sexual intercourse within a mutually loving and committed relationship. That relationship just never came along.’

Revealing she had received backlash from both conservatives and feminists, she stuck by her decision not to ‘conform to society’.

Amanda then described the moment she knew she was ready to have sex, 10 months after her first date with divorcee Dave, who himself had not had sex for three years.

She said: ‘Ten months after our first date we flew to French Polynesia. Huahine, the second of five islands we visited, is known as the rebel island because it was the last of 118 to fall under French control.

‘Upon arrival our taxi driver told us the island meant “the sex of the woman.” This is the place, I thought.’

Describing her first time as ‘playful and awkward’, she admitted that the passion ‘grew’ as the couple continued to ‘practice’ throughout the day and holiday.

Dave proposed two months later, and Amanda sticks by her decision to wait, explaining that it was ‘never about the sex, but about waiting for the right man to come along’.