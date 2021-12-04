Amanda Stanton’s fiancé also gives diamond rings to her daughters.

Amanda Stanton’s fiancé also gives her daughters diamond rings.

Amanda Stanton’s two daughters not only witnessed their mother’s engagement to Michael Fogel, but also received some sparkling gifts of their own.

After getting engaged, Amanda Stanton isn’t the only one in her family with some new bling.

On December 14th,

2, the Bachelor Nation star announced on Instagram that she had accepted Michael Fogel’s marriage proposal after a year of dating.

Amanda revealed the next day that her daughters, Kinsley, 9, and Charlie, 7, had not only witnessed the event but had also received some sparkling mementos.

“Michael proposed in front of the girls in the living room andamp; gave them little diamond rings as well,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Simple and perfect!” “I still can’t believe I’m getting married to the best person I know!”

Amanda, 32, shared a photo of herself and her daughters wearing their engagement rings in front of a Christmas tree, where Michael proposed.

More family holiday photos were also shared by the reality star and Southern California native, including one of her and her fiancé with their golden retriever, George, as well as a close-up of her engagement ring, which features an enormous emerald-cut diamond set in between two smaller ones.

Amanda will walk down the aisle for the second time.

After three years of marriage, she divorced her daughters’ father, Nick Buonfiglio.

She got engaged to her co-winner Josh Murray on Bachelor in Paradise season three in 2016, but the couple broke up after a few months.

Amanda made her Bachelor Nation debut on The Bachelor season 20 earlier in 2016, but was ultimately rejected by star Ben Higgins.

“Congrats Amanda!!!” wrote the 32-year-old, who recently married his girlfriend Jessica Clarke, on her recent Instagram post about her daughter’s rings.

Amanda’s latest post was also commented on by Bekah Martinez, who competed on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, who wrote, “So sweet.”

Carly Waddell, Amanda’s Bachelor in Paradise co-star, and Jillian Alexis King, both Bachelor season 19 alumni, publicly congratulated Amanda on her latest post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams, Sarah Herron, Jade Roper Tolbert, and Kristina Schulman praised her initial engagement announcement.