Amateur chef reveals how to make KFC chicken at home using air fryer

A clever home cook has been praised online after making KFC style chicken in an air fryer.

The amateur chef, from Australia, who has a Philips XXL Airfryer, made the delicious spice mix using salt, black peppercorns, dried onion rings, garlic granules, rosemary, basil, paprika, oregano, yellow mustard seeds, thyme, tarragon and plain flour.

She also used chicken breast cut into strips, eggs and oil to drizzle before cooking them in the air fryer.

The woman first mixed the spices and herbs before adding flour and blending them all together.

The amateur chef then poured additional flour onto a plate and coated the chicken strips in some egg and the flour.

She then cooked the chicken in an air fryer for five minutes on each side and said ‘it tastes just like KFC’.

This home cook isn’t the first person to make KFC inspired chicken in an air fryer as another amateur chef also shared her simple delicious chicken recipe on Facebook.

The woman said she purchased Coles’ southern fried chicken pieces and then added garlic powder and Masterfoods’ Alabama Rub.

She then placed the crumbed chicken in an air fryer at 160c for 30 minutes before serving.

Other Facebook users were very impressed with how simple the recipe was to make and said it ‘looks delicious’.

‘Well done they look awesome,’ one person wrote. ‘It looks great. I have cooked this before and its yummy,’ another agreed.

‘Looks amazing,’ another person wrote. ‘Looks great. Would also like to try it,’ one said.