Amazon gathers great music artists in the final stretch of Easter

The Amazon platform proposes for this Saturday a solidarity music festival with the participation of great national artists, without a doubt, a great plan and thus face with energy the final stretch of the Holy Week.

Rozalén, Marta Sánchez, India Martínez, Dvicio, David de María and Twin Melody, among others, join #AmazonEnCasaFest.

Amazon hosts this Saturday from 6:00 p.m., a music and entertainment festival for the whole family, which will raise funds for the RESPONDE Red Cross Plan aimed at helping those affected by the COVID-19.

There will be artists for the little ones, like Adexe and Nau, Peppa Pig or CantaJuegos, in addition to the magic of Jorge Blass or the music of Rozalén, Marta Sánchez, Twin Melody, India Martínez, Beret, Edurne, Ana Mena, David de María, Los Secretos, Modestia Apart, David Rees, Café Quijano, Hombres G, Gisela , Sweet California or Lorena Gómez, among others.

Cinema of all styles and genres

A Saturday full of cinema offers and the most varied, with a lot of choice for families. On Fox you can see “Shrek“and the two installments of” Gru. My favorite villain “; on TNT from 15:30 successful titles of The Avengers will be chained, and on laSexta they bet on” The gremlins “.

For adults, from the action of “Mission Impossible III” on Fox; the thriller “The Next Three Days” on AXN; a classic like “Serpico”, in TCM, or the science fiction of “Interstellar”, in Movistar 0.

Theater: The “Imagined”, by Augusto Madeira Mendes

If fiction begins to invade reality, what the Barbarians have imagined may happen, that is, Javier Hernando and Miguel Rojo, who follow in the footsteps of the imaginary Augusto Madeira Mendes through the town of Ourique this Saturday in #TeatroConfinado de la Abadía (YouTube from 20:30).

Opera: The award-winning “Billy Budd” from the Teatro Real

Only during Holy Saturday will it be available in MyOperaPlayer the award-winning production of “Billy Budd” by the Teatro Real, conceived by Deborah Warner, with musical direction by Ivor Bolton, in which the work of Melville, from which he is inspired, accentuates the tension caused by the knowledge that oppression may emerge in any moment.

Fun desserts with the smallest of the house

Fnac Forum at Home and Kitchen with Oberon offers a “Showcooking” with Pamela Sánchez, from “Quiero Cupcakes”, on her Instagram channel to learn how to cook the most delicious and fun desserts with the smallest of the house.

Let’s not forget to keep fit

Coco Constans is the creator of @ffitcoco, an Instagram profile in which she performs arm exercises, pilates routines, abdominals and also pair training. EFE