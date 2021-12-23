Amazon has a Duggar documentary ‘in the works’ that will focus on Josh’s child pornography trial and other family scandals.

Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial and other family scandals will be the subject of a documentary.

Amazon currently has the new documentary “in the works.”

Amazon Studios has greenlit an investigation from the same filmmakers as their successful LuLaRich docuseries, according to Variety.

The Institute will be broken down into Basic Life Principles in the new document.

That fundamentalist group is linked to the Counting On alums, who have come under fire for various scandals over the years.

The Cinemart, Story Force, Chick Entertainment, and Amazon Studios are producing the yet-to-be-named docuseries, which is currently in development.

“On the heels of Josh Duggar’s explosive criminal trial, the untitled project will expose shocking connections between some of reality television’s most famous large families and The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial fundamentalist organization and homeschooling empire,” reads the logline, according to Variety.

Furthermore, prominent commentators, writers, and social media voices will discuss the broader zeitgeist of reality television, social media, faith, fundamentalism, patriarchy, and power.”

The documentary will also feature the stars of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville and UpTV’s Bringing Up Bates, in addition to the Institute in Basic Life Principles and the Duggars.

In late 2022 or early 2023, the new docuseries will premiere on Prime Video.

The Institute for Basic Life Principles did not respond to a request for comment from The Sun immediately.

Josh, 33, was found guilty of child pornography charges on December 9 after a tumultuous two-week trial.

The eldest Duggar son was arrested shortly after the verdict was announced and is expected to remain in custody until his sentencing in 2022.

Josh was led into a booking area by an officer, according to video obtained by The Sun.

With his hands behind his back, he was handcuffed.

Josh was arrested for the first time in April, nearly a year after Homeland Security raided his Arkansas car dealership.

He was accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Josh’s 33-year-old wife Anna stood by him throughout the trial, and other members of the Duggar family also attended.

The eldest Duggar’s guilty verdict isn’t the family’s first brush with controversy.

After it was revealed in 2015 that Josh had molested several girls as a teen, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting On.

In 2015, a 33-page Arkansas police report was made public, claiming that Jim Bob’s eldest son Josh confessed to local authorities that he fondled the breasts and genitals of…

