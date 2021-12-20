Amazon has last-minute gifts that will arrive on time thanks to Prime.

Even with the current shipping delays and delivery traffic, Amazon can still help you out if you have any last-minute shopping to do! Many of their most popular items can be delivered before Christmas, so don’t worry!

If this is something you need, keep reading for our top recommendations! This one is for all you procrastinators out there — it’s finally time to finish your holiday shopping and start enjoying the season!

This Lovely Bracelet Watch

This stunning watch is available in a variety of stunning color combinations, and it is currently on sale for an incredible price!

Please note that prices are accurate as of the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change. Get the Anne Klein Women’s Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch (originally (dollar)75) for only (dollar)36 at Amazon!

This Practical Wine Opener

This opener uncorks a wine bottle in seconds, allowing you to enjoy your glass sooner.

Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Photo Printer is Lightweight and Compact.

With this handy wireless printer, you can print photos taken on your phone right away!

At Amazon, you can get the HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer for just (dollar)85! Prices are correct as of December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Set of Facial Tool

This set includes a jade roller and a gua sha tool to help relax your face muscles and improve your overall skincare routine!

At Amazon, you can get the MoValues Original Jade Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools (originally (dollar)30) for just (dollar)24! Please note that prices are correct as of December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Journal for Reflection

Every day for the next five years, this keepsake journal will ask you a different question, making it incredibly meaningful to look back on later in life!

At Amazon, you can get One Line A Day: A Five-Year Memory Book for just (dollar)12! Prices are correct as of the date.

