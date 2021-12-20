Amazon Releases Epic Teaser for Season Finale of ‘The Wheel of Time’

Amazon Releases Epic Teaser for ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season Finale

The Wheel of Time’s first season is coming to a close this week, and the finale looks to be the best yet.

On Monday, Amazon released a 30-second teaser for Episode 8, “The Eye of the World,” giving fans a sneak peek at what’s to come.

If you’ve been waiting to binge-watch the show in its entirety, now is the time.

There are spoilers for The Wheel of Time ahead, so proceed with caution.

The teaser features some stunning shots from Episode 8, which appear to be as epic in scope as anything fans of fantasy adaptations have seen in Middle Earth, Westeros, or anywhere else.

Fades (Myrdraal) appears to be commanding hordes of Trollocs in this episode, laying siege to a multi-story wall.

Lord Agelmar (Thomas Chaanhing) leads a line of mounted cavalry through the Blight, implying that the Borderlanders will see action before the season ends.

The sight of Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon is likely to be the most exciting for fans.

“All five of you will have a part to play,” a man’s voice says. After Mat’s unexpected disappearance in Episode 6 and his absence for the entirety of Episode 7, some fans predicted that we wouldn’t see him again until Season 2.

This is partly due to the fact that Harris is the only main cast member who will not return for Season 2.

Harris left the show in September and was replaced by actor Dónal Finn.

Many fans will be relieved to see Harris again, having grown attached to his portrayal of the fan-favorite trickster.

The Wheel of Time was renewed for a second season in May, months before the show debuted.

This allowed the cast and crew to jump right into Season 2 after wrapping up Season 1, which was shot right up until the last minute due to COVID-19 delays.

Season 2 began filming in July and will continue until February 2022, according to The Prague Reporter.

The Wheel of Time has received generally positive reviews thus far, with many fans expressing their delight on social media.

