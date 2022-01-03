Amazon’s Western-Style Suede Boots Are Calling Your Name

When we’re looking for a new pair of boots, there are a lot of things to think about.

Nonetheless, we prefer smooth or pebbled leather picks the majority of the time.

It’s a smart strategy, but we risk overlooking other equally attractive and versatile styles in the process.

Suede, for example, is a type of leather that doesn’t always get the same amount of attention.

It’s straightforward, but elegant!

One of the reasons why people avoid suede is that it isn’t as water-resistant as leather — but when there’s a beautiful option like this western-style pair from The Drop, we’re all in! They’re super stylish while maintaining a classic look that will stay on trend for years to come.

Prices for The Drop Women's Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot start at (dollar)67 on Amazon!

These boots aren’t ideal for particularly wet weather, but they’re a great shoe to build an outfit around when it’s not raining or snowing.

Their quintessential western flair was what drew Us to them the most.

This retro style has been all the rage recently, with many high-fashion runways displaying similar sleek looks.

This particular pair is made of a super soft microsuede material that felt incredible from the moment they arrived at our door.

Suede takes less time to break in than leather, which is exactly what we discovered with these boots!

The shoes are incredibly easy to put on thanks to the inside ankle zipper.

On the other side of the boot, there’s a hidden elastic panel that allows your leg to move more freely as you walk.

It’s official: this classic shoe has arrived.

