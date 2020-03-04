Amber Goes Off on Jessica in Love Is Blind Reunion Clip

Somebody sure didn’t like what she saw when she watched Love Is Blind.

Netflix just released a first look at the upcoming reunion for the dating show experiment, and Amber Pike has some not-so-nice words for Jessica Batten after seeing how the latter behaved over the course of the show. At one point in the pods (before the couples had met each other), Jessica was sure she was getting engaged to Matt Barnett, until Barnett suddenly revealed he wasn’t quite as into her as he thought.

She then switched to Mark Cuevas, and the two had a very rocky relationship over the course of the show, with Jessica constantly looking back at what she thought she could have had with Barnett, especially after she finally met him out of the pods and continued to try to flirt with him.

Barnett, meanwhile, was happily engaged to Amber, and they were one of two couples to actually go through with their weddings at the end of the season. Jessica decided not to marry Mark, and left the show single.

In the new clip, Amber lets Jessica know exactly how she felt about her Barnett-related behavior, especially after she asked Barnett about his relationship with Jessica and he promised it was nothing.

“As far as I was concerned, that [relationship]was nothing after the fact,” she says. “So to see her throwing herself at him in Mexico? Bitch, you’re sheisty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool. You are so fake. I think you’re a very disingenuine person, and you know what? I hope seeing this, you do grow from it, because that is not what the world needs, is women that go behind people’s backs like that. You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged. He made his choice.”

If you look closely, there are some incredibly good facial expressions in there among the other cast members who appear to be fairly uncomfortable watching this confrontation. Barnett in particularly looks like he’d rather be anywhere else in the world, while hosts Vanessa Lachey and Obviously Nick Lachey do their best to look like they’re listening carefully.

Jessica herself doesn’t even seem to disagree with what Amber’s saying, though we don’t get to hear her response in the clip. For that, we’ll have to wait until the full reunion is released on Netflix’s Youtube page this Thursday.