Amber Heard’s daughter was born when?

When Amber Heard welcomed her baby girl into the world earlier this year, she took on the role of a dual parent.

Heard talked about her surrogacy journey to motherhood.

Amber Heard, 35, gave birth to her first child on April 8, 2021.

Paige, Heard’s mother, died in early 2020, and Oonagh Paige was named after her.

According to Page Six, Heard had to use a surrogate after learning that she couldn’t carry a child on her own.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” Heard wrote on Facebook on July 1st, announcing the birth of her baby.

I decided to have a child four years ago.

I wanted to do it my way.”

“She’s the start of the rest of my life,” says the narrator.

Heard is a 35-year-old American actress who was born in the Texas city of Austin.

Her career as an actress began when she was a teenager, when she appeared in music videos.

After her role in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, Heard’s career took off.

Her credits include Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry, Justice League, and 3 Days to Kill.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Heard’s net worth is around (dollar)8 million.

She is currently working on Aquaman 2, which will be released on December 16, 2022.

