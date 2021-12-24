Amber Portwood, a teen mom, appears unrecognizable in a throwback photo with platinum blond hair.

Amber Portwood, a teen mom, looks unrecognizable in a throwback photo with platinum blond hair.

AMBER Portwood reminisced about her platinum blonde hair in a throwback photo.

As many fans recall her troubled past, the Teen Mom OG star has sparked controversy with her recent social media posts.

Amber, 31, shared an old selfie with her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The reality star wore her platinum blonde hair shoulder length in the photo, with heavy bangs that covered her entire face.

Underneath her thick tresses, the TV personality wore full-on glam makeup, including purple lipstick.

Amber completed her ensemble with a red top as she got into the holiday spirit.

“Thinking of going platinum for the holidays.. what do you guys think – Or?” the mother of two wrote in the caption of her photo, asking fans for their thoughts.

The MTV star, who has embraced her natural curls and brunette color for years, appeared almost unrecognizable in the photo.

Although Amber’s fans flocked to the comments section to praise her “beautiful” throwback, many have expressed disapproval of her more recent photos.

After she shared a new photo about “fighting” earlier this week, fans accused her of “poking fun at her own domestic violence” arrests.

In July of this year, the controversial actress was arrested for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

While promoting her merch line, PortwoodAF, Amber appeared to joke about the serious topic.

The Teen Mom sat on a bed in a pair of salmon-colored leggings and a white T-shirt with “Unfollow me” written on one corner in her most recent promo photo.

She smiled as she tossed a pillow into the air while sitting criss-cross.

“Personally, I’m more into pillow fights these days but I’ll always be a (hashtag)fighterforlfe,” Amber wrote in the caption.

She added a few hashtags, referring to herself as a “fighter” and emphasizing her “personal strength.”

Fans on Reddit chastised her for making light of her previous domestic violence arrests in the caption.

“I can’t decide which is worse… 1) To think Amber is so tone-deaf that she would add the hashtag ‘FighterForLife’ after two domestic abuse situations,” one irritated user wrote.

“2) She knows exactly what she’s doing and takes genuine pride in the fact that she got away with it.”

“Fighter for the “lfe” (life) hashtag, like everyone should forget she’s still on probation for assaulting her ex while he was holding their child, and attempting to hack through the door at them with a f***ing machete,” another wrote.

“I know she isn’t the brightest,” a third person said.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.