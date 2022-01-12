The Ups and Downs of Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood and her daughter Leah Over the Years

The Ups and Downs of Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG and her daughter Leah Over the Years

The Ups and Downs of Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG and her daughter Leah Throughout the Years

Life is full of ups and downs.

The tumultuous relationship between Amber Portwood and her daughter Leah has been chronicled on Teen Mom OG over the years.

With her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley, the Indiana native gave birth to a daughter in 2008.

The former couple split up three years later, and the cop married Kristina Anderson in Michigan in 2015.

Emilee is theirs.

Portwood is also the author of Never Too Late, as well as the mother of Andrew Glennon’s son James.

The ex-couple has been coparenting their baby boy since her domestic battery arrest in July 2019 and their subsequent breakup.

The California native has physical custody, and he and Portwood share legal custody.

“I am trying to coparent in the best way that I can,” the 16 and Pregnant star told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2020.

Many people tell me after my days with him, ‘I can tell you saw James today because you just have that smile on your face.’ I say, ‘Yeah.’

‘Amber, you’ll be back with your son one day,’ something told me in my heart.

It makes no difference if you do it once, twice, three times, or four times a week.

At first, it was difficult…

I just tried to concentrate on myself, my son, and my family, and I think I’ve gotten him back as much as I can right now.”

Portwood thought her relationship with her youngest child was “great” at the time, but she and Leah were having more problems.

“I feel like I’m never going to win,” the Forever Haute creator said during a September 2021 episode of the MTV show, explaining that the preteen was “acting weird” and had “turned” on her.

“I wanted us to have a wonderful coparenting family, which we did until things got weird.”

“This isn’t [Leah],’ Portwood clarified.

This isn’t how she treats me.

It never feels like enough, even if I take full responsibility for every wrongdoing I’ve ever done.”

Scroll through the gallery to see how the MTV personality’s relationship with Leah has evolved over time.

Infosurhoy in a nutshell.

The Ups and Downs of Amber Portwood from Teen Mom OG and her daughter Leah Over the Years