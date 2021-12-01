Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG storms off the reunion after Gary Shirley reveals Leah’s therapy.

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG storms out of the reunion after Gary Shirley reveals Leah’s therapy.

I’m going to drop a bombshell.

After her ex Gary Shirley shared a major revelation about their daughter, Leah, Amber Portwood was not having it during part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Gary, 35, revealed on camera during the MTV special on Tuesday, November 30 that their 12-year-old daughter had recently started seeing a therapist.

During the episode, he said, “She’s speaking with someone, a professional.”

“I’m sure you didn’t know.”

It was not to be discussed because Leah had requested it.

I’ve been given permission to speak about it and make it public.”

The cop, who divorced Amber, 31, in 2011, said he was trying to respect her wishes by keeping the information private.

“One of the reasons Leah went was that she didn’t want anyone to know right away.”

“I was in favor of it,” he continued.

“They’re working on different things she can do to help her and her mother communicate.”

Amber, for one, was disappointed to learn that her ex-husband was not sharing information about their child’s life with her.

“Here’s the deal: I’m the mom.”

“I believe the communication should be there for me to understand what Leah is going through,” the reality star explained.

“I also believe Leah is a kid.”

She isn’t of legal age.

You can tell me if she doesn’t want to say anything.”

Gary was dubbed “garbage” by Amber for bringing it up publicly for the first time during the reunion.

“You came out here spewing nonsense.

Of course, I found out on camera.

Everything you do is for the cameras.

“It’s finished!” she exclaimed on Tuesday.

“Everything he does is for the cameras.”

I’m leaving.

Goodbye!”

The MTV personality, who has been open about her relationship with Leah over the years, previously expressed her desire for her daughter to attend therapy with her.

During a September episode of 16 and Pregnant, the alum admitted, “It truly breaks my heart that Leah and I are drifting apart.”

“I’ve been seeing a psychiatrist for the last six years.

I believe that if I could go to therapy with Leah, we would become closer.

Gary, on the other hand, and [his]family.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

After Gary Shirley’s Leah Therapy Revelation, Amber Portwood storms off the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Storms Off Reunion After Gary Shirley Makes Leah Therapy Revelation