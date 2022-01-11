Amber Portwood of Teen Mom Reveals Her Relationship With Gary Shirley Following Reunion Drama

Amber Portwood, star of Teen Mom, discusses her relationship with Gary Shirley following the reunion drama.

Amber Portwood explains why she invited ex Gary Shirley as her plus one on the new series Teen Mom Family Reunion in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Nothing beats a Teen Mom reunion!

Amber Portwood walked off the MTV show in November after her ex, Gary Shirley, revealed new information about their 12-year-old daughter, Leah, starting therapy.

Amber was taken aback by the news and left the taping after explaining that as a parent, she would have appreciated a heads-up.

However, with the Teen Mom Family Reunion set to begin in January,

Amber will invite Gary as her plus-one to the gathering in San Diego, Calif., on November 11 on MTV, where they’ll spend quality time with cast members from the entire franchise.

So, how did your escape go?

“It shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“You know, he had a right to be there,” Amber told E! News exclusively.

“When Gary and I get together, we like to have a good time.

We talk nonsense to each other half of the time, get into fights, or are friends.

To be honest, we never know.

It depends on whether he or I wake up first—or whether I wake up first.

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

“He likes to poke at me a lot,” the Never Too Late author continued, “and I’ve known him for 16 years, so he knows exactly what to do.”

Amber was overjoyed to accept the invitation from her Teen Mom OG co-stars Maci Bookout McKinney and Cheynne Floyd.

“However, it meant a lot to Maci and Cheyenne to bring everyone together.”

“Gary is a huge part of this franchise,” she said.

“It’s been 14 years for me,” says the author.

I’m 31 years old, and we have a good time together, but from afar.

However, we have a good relationship.

Because it’s become a family, we treat it as such.”

“I think there couldn’t have been anyone more fitting to come as a plus one,” Amber continued.

Teen Mom Family Reunion will air on MTV for eight weeks, allowing cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to reconnect and celebrate their special bonds.

The show will also feature Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Briana Dejesus, and Ashley Siren.

