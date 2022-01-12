Amber Portwood says she sees her daughter Leah “every week” and that things are “a lot better.”

Amber Portwood sees her daughter Leah ‘every week,’ and says they’re getting along ‘a lot better.’

The process of recovery is starting.

The bond between Amber Portwood and her 13-year-old daughter, Leah, is strengthening.

“[Our visits] are actually going a lot better,” the Teen Mom OG star, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on January 10 while promoting Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night.

“I can’t speak for Leah, but now that we’re in the same room, it’s like night and day.”

“It’s simply lovely.”

“She calls him Bubby, and they’re just getting really close and giving each other kisses,” the MTV personality continued about the teen’s relationship with her 3-year-old brother, James.

‘Oh, my God, I did it,’ I exclaim.

This is exactly what I had hoped to accomplish.

‘I wanted to unite them.’

The reality star sees her eldest “every week” and shares her daughter and son with exes Gary Shirley and Andrew Glennon, respectively.

For nearly two years, Portwood has given Leah “space,” according to her.

“People didn’t get what I was doing… that I wasn’t just stepping away from her,” the author of Never Too Late explained.

“I always made sure she knew I was there.”

I’d come over even if she was upstairs and leave her to her own devices.

At the very least, she knew I was there for her.”

“It’s been really working, and it’s going really well,” the 16 and Pregnant star says of her plan to “keep doing that.”

So I’m content with the situation and won’t pursue it further.

It’s quite lovely.”

In an April 2021 Instagram post, Portwood revealed that she and Leah were having trouble.

“I know you’re going through a lot, and there are a lot of things I need to do to make this right,” the author of So You Think You’re Crazy? wrote at the time.

“However, my lovely daughter, I will always love you.

“I love you, and I wish you a happy Easter.”

Portwood cried over her relationship with her daughter in a Teen Mom OG episode five months later, expressing a desire to go to therapy together to stop “drifting apart.”

Shirley, 35, and his wife, Kristina Anderson, have been “super chill” while coparenting Leah, according to the Marriage Boot Camp alum.

“It’s us.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Amber Portwood Sees Daughter Leah ‘Every Week’: We’re Doing ‘A Lot Better’