Amber Portwood storms off stage during the reunion, slamming ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley for ‘blindsiding her.’

During the reunion, teen mom Amber Portwood storms off stage and slams ex Gary Shirley for “blindsiding her.”

Amber Portwood, star of TEEN Mom OG, stormed off stage during Tuesday’s reunion.

The 31-year-old chastised her ex-husband Gary Shirley for “blindsiding” her with news about their 13-year-old daughter Leah.

Amber and Gary, 35, sat down with Dr. Drew during the first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion on Tuesday.

Drew Pinsky will talk about how going to therapy together helped them heal their strained relationship.

While Amber seemed upbeat throughout the segment, her mood quickly changed when Gary revealed that Leah is in therapy.

“She’s talking to someone, a professional,” he explained.

“I’m sure you didn’t know.”

It was not to be discussed because Leah had requested it.

I’ve been given permission to speak about it and publicize it.”

“Part of Leah’s decision was that she didn’t want anyone to know right away,” the MTV star continued.

That was my opinion.

“They’re looking into different options for her to help her and her mother communicate.”

Amber has been struggling to reconnect with Leah in recent episodes of Teen Mom OG.

The teen lives with Gary and his wife Kristina full-time, with the MTV star visiting their daughter on occasion.

Amber stated emphatically that she should have known about Leah’s therapy when Gary revealed it.

“Let me tell you something,” she said.

I’m the mother, and I’m the one who has to deal with everything.

“I need to know what Leah is going through, and I believe communication should be available.”

“I believe Leah is a child, as well.”

She isn’t old enough to drive.

She isn’t required to say anything, but you are free to do so.”

“You came out here with some bull crap,” she continued angrily after chastising Gary for “blindsiding” her.

Of course, I discovered this on camera.

Everything you do is for the cameras.

That’s it!

“Everything he does is for the sake of the cameras.”

I’ve left the building.

Thank you!

Amber stormed out of the room, calling her ex-girlfriend “garbage.”

“He can keep making his money off of me,” the mother of two said to a producer.

“This is ludicrous…I’m out.”

Amber’s outburst may surprise fans, given that she has previously been an outspoken proponent of therapy.

Amber and Gary discussed their co-parenting goals in last week’s episode as they attended therapy together.

“My wife and I are trying to have a relationship with Amber,” Gary said when asked why he went to therapy with his ex.

“It’s not just about being good co-parents; it’s also about trying to be more understanding.”

Gary was asked… after the therapist explained Amber’s borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

