Amber Riley of Glee “hates” it when people call her “Mercedes”

Amber Riley of Glee “hates” being referred to as “Mercedes”

Find out why Amber Riley dislikes it when fans refer to her by her former Glee character’s name.

Amber Riley has something to say to you, Gleeks.

The 35-year-old actress, who played Mercedes Jones on Glee for more than ten years, recently requested that people stop referring to her by her former character’s name.

Amber explained why she doesn’t like being called “Mercedes” and refuses to address people who use that name when speaking to her in a public statement posted to her Twitter account.

“I despise it when people refer to me as Mercedes.”

Give my name some respect.

Amber, who also performs as a singer under the stage name RILEY, tweeted in January, “Call me AMBER or RILEY.”

15th.

“It’s amazing that I have to say that.”

No offense to the showcharacter who gave me a job, but this nonsense needs to end.

I don’t respond to it, and if you do it jokingly, you’ll be blocked.”

“I’ve accomplished far too much in my career to be reduced to a single role,” she continued in a subsequent tweet.

“I don’t care if you like the work I’ve done; however, basic human decency requires you to address me by my full name.

“Limits.”

While the majority of Amber’s fans backed her up, her request was met with some criticism, with one Twitter user calling her request a “first-world problem.” Amber, however, stood firm in her decision to speak out.

“As a black woman, I’ve learned that I have to advocate for myself and set clear boundaries because no one else will!” she argued, adding, “I’m emotionally intelligent enough to know the difference between someone who is genuinely excited and someone who is an A–hole!”

This was primarily for the scumbags.

However, there’s nothing wrong with letting people know how you’d prefer to be addressed.”

“People despise it when black people speak up for themselves, and it shows,” she added.

“I don’t even think what I said was out of the ordinary.”

Despite the fact that Amber prefers to be addressed by her given name, she is grateful to be recognized for her work on Glee.

One Twitter user remarked that the star appeared to be “ready to say goodbye to…

