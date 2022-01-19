Amber Riley tells ‘Glee’ fans to stop calling her Mercedes Jones because she ‘hates’ it.

Amber Riley asks ‘Glee’ fans to stop calling her Mercedes Jones, saying she ‘hates’ it.

Say her name out loud.

Despite her success as Mercedes Jones on Glee, Amber Riley wants to get out from under the shadow of the fictional character.

“When people refer to me as Mercedes, it irritates me.

Respect my name by using it.

Riley, 35, tweeted on January 15: “Call me AMBER or RILEY It’s crazy that I even have to say that.”

“I’m not trying to disparage the showcharacter who launched my career, but please stop this nonsense.”

I don’t answer it, and if you do it in jest, you’ll be blocked.”

“I’ve done too much in my career to be reduced to one role,” she wrote, referring to her appearances in numerous projects since Glee.

I don’t mind if you don’t like the work I’ve done; however, basic human decency demands that you address me by my given name.

“Delimitations.”

Riley later clapped back when a fan asked if she mistook her character’s name being mentioned out of respect.

“I’m emotionally intelligent enough to recognize the difference between someone who is genuinely excited and someone who is an A–hole,” the California native explained.

“This was primarily for the jerks.”

However, there’s nothing wrong with letting people know how you’d like to be addressed.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum clarified that she will “never say goodbye” to the fan favorite character, but she does want some time away from it.

“As a black woman, I’ve learned that no one else will advocate for me and set clear boundaries for me!” Riley concluded.

“(Well, my fiancé will, but he’ll just want to beat people up, and I’ll be the safer option.)”

Riley has won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls, which she played from 2009 to 2015.

The Wiz Live!, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Nobody’s Fool, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and The Little Mermaid Live! were among the films in which the performer later appeared.

In October 2020, the Infamous star released an EP as RILEY, a return to her singing roots.

Riley and her boyfriend, Desean Black, announced their engagement a month later.

“I used to believe I didn’t.”

