Amber Rose apologises to Kim Kardashian and her sisters for her “immature” tweet.

Amber Rose Issues an Apology to Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters for Her “Immature” Tweet

Amber Rose, Kanye “Ye” West’s ex-girlfriend, reflected on a resurfaced tweet about Kim Kardashian that she now considers “immature.”

Social media posts never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever,

As Kanye “Ye” West’s relationships continue to make headlines, a tweet from his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has gone viral.

“@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” the model replied to an unknown tweet in 2015.

When the post was resurfaced over the weekend, Amber expressed regret and even apologized to Kim Kardashian and her sisters for the message.

On Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Man f–k that old ass tweet.”

“I never received an apology for his remark about ’30 showers,’ but whatever.

“Something amazing came out of my Slutwalk because it helped millions of women all over the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming.”

“Neither Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet,” Amber continued, “and neither should you.”

S–t was immature and old of me to drag the KarDASHians into the mess HE created.”

Ye made headlines in February 2015 when he appeared on The Breakfast Club and made comments about his ex.

“I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim,” he said, adding, “It’s very difficult for a woman to want to be with someone who is with Amber Rose.”

He quickly apologized and added, “I just want to be respectful.”

Finally, Amber has moved on from her relationship with Ye and is raising two sons with ex-boyfriend Wiz Khalifa, including Sebastian, who is eight years old.

She and ex-husband Alexander Edwards are also co-parenting their 2-year-old son Slash.

On January, Amber said, “Moving forward…Learn from my mistakes.”

16

“We’re all parents, and for a lot of people, family life is already difficult.”

“All I want to do is spread happiness and love.”

Amber Rose Apologizes to Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters for “Immature” Tweet