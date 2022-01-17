Amber Rose, Kanye West’s ex, apologizes to Kim Kardashian and her sisters 7 years after a scathing tweet about their ‘trash’ family.

Amber Rose, Kanye West’s ex, apologizes to Kim Kardashian and her sisters seven years after a scathing tweet about the Kardashian family’s ‘trash’.

After calling Kim Kardashian and her sisters a “trash” family seven years ago, KANYE West’s ex Amber Rose sent an apology to them.

After the 38-year-old model’s old tweet was resurfaced, she decided to apologize to the famous family and admit she was “immature” in their feud.

Kanye West claimed in 2015 that after dating Amber, he had to “take 30 showers” because his ex-girlfriend Kim refused to date him.

“I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim because it’s very difficult for a woman to want to be with someone who’s with Amber Rose,” he said.

Amber sent out a string of tweets about the rapper and his then-new girl after hearing his comments.

“@KanyeWest I’ll leave it up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” read one that resurfaced over the weekend.

Despite the fact that she “never received an apology for his ’30 Showers’ comment,” Amber wrote on Sunday that she shouldn’t have included the Kardashians in her tweet aimed at him.

“I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut-shaming,” she said.

According to its Twitter account, the non-profit aims to “combat Women’s Equality issues like sexual injustice, victim blaming, derogatory labeling, and gender inequality.”

Despite her rage at Kanye at the time, Amber admitted that she should’ve approached the situation differently.

She apologized to the Kardashians for dragging them into her feud with her ex-husband.

“Man f**k that old a** tweet,” she wrote on Instagram.

“…Neither Kim nor her sisters were deserving of that tweet, and neither should you.”

“It was s**ttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt

“Moving forward… Learn from my mistakes,” the 38-year-old added.

“We all have kids and families [sic]life is hard enough for a lot of people right now, I just want to spread love and positivity,” she says.

Amber spoke out about her relationship with Kanye West in 2020, and how she’s processed their time together since then.

She referred to her ex-boyfriend as a “narcissist” who “bullied” her for ten years, she claimed.

The model spoke out about his treatment of her, admitting that they “are very different people” and that she “didn’t soak up anything from him” during their two years together.

“That’s what narcissists do,” Amber said on the No Jumper podcast of Kanye’s old comments, adding, “That’s what narcissists do.”

“You spend two years with someone, and you show them the world…

