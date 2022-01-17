Amber Rose, Kanye West’s ex, is thought to have predicted his divorce from Kim Kardashian West in this single tweet, according to fans.

Fans believe Amber Rose, Kanye West’s ex, predicted his divorce from Kim Kardashian West in this single tweet.

Amber Rose, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, has taken back a 2015 tweet in which she claimed the Kardashians would embarrass him.

Fans, however, believe the model’s tweet accurately predicted the outcome of West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian West.

Here’s what fans and Rose have to say about Rose’s old tweet.

Kanye West dissed his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose during an interview with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” on January 20, 2015.

“It’s very difficult for a woman to want to be with someone who’s with Amber Rose – I had to shower 30 times before I got with Kim,” West joked (via Page Six).

He also seemed to take credit for Rose’s celebrity, and he hinted that he wanted to date Kim Kardashian West before he met her.

“There would be no Amber Rose if Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her,” he said.

“I’ll leave it up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” Rose tweeted.

Rose responded to her old tweet, which has been trending on Twitter since Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian West didn’t invite him to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

Rose wrote in an Instagram Story, “Man F*** that old ass tweet.”

“He never apologized for his ’30 Showers’ remark, but f*** it.”

Something amazing came out of my Slutwalk, which helped millions of women all over the world stand up to slut shaming.

The model then went on to say that the Kardashians “didn’t deserve” her previous remark.

“Neither Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet, and neither should you,” she wrote.

“It was s***ty of me to drag the KarDASHians into the mess HE created.”

“Moving forward….,” Rose continued.

Learn from my blunders.

We all have kids, and life is hard enough for a lot of people right now. I just want to spread love and positivity.”

Now that her ex-boyfriend appears to be feuding with the Kardashians, Amber Rose’s 2015 tweet is trending.

