Amelia Gray Hamlin claims that in 2021, she “completely lost” her “sense of self.”

In 2021, Amelia Gray Hamlin claims to have ‘completely lost’ her’sense of self.’

Amelia Gray Hamlin used social media to reflect on the past year of her life, and she had some interesting things to say about it.

On Tuesday, December 21, the model, 20, posted on Instagram, “2021… the year of the bleached brow and dreams coming true.”

“The year I lost my sense of self completely… not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically the following year.”

“Thank you 2021… thank you to everyone who made my dreams come true… u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!!” she added, referring to her career success over the past 12 months, calling 2021 “the year that i went to new york and never left.”

Although Hamlin didn’t mention her personal life in the post, some fans couldn’t help but notice that she spent much of the year in a relationship with Scott Disick.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was first linked to Hamlin in October 2020.

The former couple was frequently chastised in the media for their nearly 20-year age gap, which they usually dismissed.

Hamlin used her Instagram Stories in December 2020 to slam “extra weird and judgmental [sic]” people.

She wrote at the time, “People can embrace themselves in whatever way they feel fit for them at that moment in time.”

“People change.

People gradually learn to love themselves more.”

However, the couple split up less than a year later.

“Amelia was the one who brought it to a close,” a source told Us Weekly in September.

At the time, a second source said, “They’re both taking it in stride.”

Hamlin’s parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, were two of the duo’s harshest critics.

The Bravo star, 58, asked why her daughter couldn’t be dating Harry Styles instead during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that aired in August.

She went on to say, “Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?”

Last month, Harry, 70, stated that he was relieved that his youngest daughter was no longer married.

“Look, Amelia is doing fantastic.”

He said on the November 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, “She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life by herself.”

“I don’t know anything about it.”

