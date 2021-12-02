Amelia Hamlin’s father, Harry, is “glad” she’s “solo” after Scott Disick’s breakup.

Amelia Hamlin’s father, Harry, is “glad” she’s “solo” following her breakup with Scott Disick.

On the March 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Harry Hamlin took the hot seat and was asked by WWHL viewers what he thought about his 20-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin’s breakup with her 38-year-old ex Scott Disick and if he was secretly happy that they were no longer together.

The father of three, who was joined by J Smith Cameron from Succession, described the breakup question as “interesting” before going into more detail.

“See, Amelia is doing fantastic,” Harry said.

“She’s in New York and having the time of her life on her own.

I have no idea what happened because I didn’t pull the curtain.

To put it another way, I’m just glad she’s on her own.”

The 70-year-old actor previously stated that their youngest daughter’s relationship with Lord Disick was “just a phase,” and he wasn’t the only one.

Lisa Rinna, wife and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also spoke out about the September breakup.

After nearly 11 months of a rocky relationship, Amelia made it official on Sept.

7, after Disick allegedly made disparaging remarks about ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian in a private direct message to her ex-husband Younes Bendjima.

“[Amelia] was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn’t very remorseful,” a source told E! News at the time.

It’s difficult to date Scott because he’ll never be completely over Kourtney.”

Despite the fact that Amelia was upset at the time, an insider claims she wants to maintain her dignity.

“She’s fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him,” a source said.

During his WWHL interview, Harry said that his favorite memory of his late mother-in-law Lois Hamlin is of her dancing.

“She was dancing for three weeks before she died,” he said.

“Lisa texted me, ‘Lois would be ecstatic if she made People Magazine!”

After her mother Lois died at the age of 93 from a stroke last month, Lisa Rinna wrote, “Heaven has a new angel.”

