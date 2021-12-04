America Chavez Fights Surprising Villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness LEGO Set

America Chavez is battling a surprising villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness LEGO set.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Aside from a few key members of the ensemble cast, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the genre-bending blockbuster.

We’ll have to wait a while for official footage, as the film is reportedly undergoing several weeks of reshoots — but a new leaked piece of merchandise reveals a pretty interesting look.

A LEGO set for Multiverse of Madness, which you can see below, shows LEGO figures of Stephen Strange Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fighting in a “Gargantos Showdown,” which appears to confirm that the relatively obscure Marvel villain, who first appeared in an issue of Sub-Mariner in 1969, will appear in the film.

Fans will undoubtedly speculate whether Gargantos will lead to Shuma-Gorath, a large interdimensional monster that many have been waiting to see in the film.

There’s a chance that the name Gargantos is a ruse (much like the MCU’s introduction of Kang the Conqueror as “He Who Remains” earlier this year), or that the monster is just one of many bosses along the path to Shuma.

Elizabeth Olsen will play Wanda Maximoff Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams will play Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will play Karl Mordo in Multiverse of Madness.

This news comes just weeks after Marvel Studios postponed Multiverse of Madness and the rest of its 2022 film slate, pushing the release date back from March to May.

“It’s production shifts and changes,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety last month. “Because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots.”

“We’re just shifting when the Marvel slots come out because they’re all the same.”

And yes, Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness]has been pushed back six weeks, so instead of three months between Marvel movies, we’ll have five, which I think we can all handle.”

On May 6, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released.

