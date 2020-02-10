America Ferrera’s Latest Ensemble Is Making Us Dream of Spring

No winter lasts forever and America Ferrerais proof.

The 35-year-old actress arrived at the 35th Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Santa Monica, Calif. looking like spring in full bloom.

Ferrera, the soon-to-be mother-of-two, was looking pretty in pink and as radiant as ever.

“Pink Power for the #SpiritAwards where I get to present the Bonnie Award to honor an extraordinary female director,” the former Ugly Betty actress wrote on Instagram, tagging her glam squad, stylist Karla Welch, hairstylist Aviva Perea, makeup artist Fiona Stiles and nail technician Emi Kudo.

The Superstore star was wearing a long lacey Self-Potrait dress with a pink slip dress underneath and paired perfectly with a hot pink tuxedo jacket over it. The bow on the neck of the dress was the cherry on top of this perfectly whimsical look.

She also accessorized it with a square metallic clutch and she wore her hair in a sleek low bun.

This latest ensemble is just one of many flawless red carpet looks that Ferrera has been rocking this award show season.

One user even commented that Ferrera’s look resembled Molly Ringwald‘s prom dress from Pretty in Pink.

Apparently the comparison wasn’t lost on the actress who also shared a side-by-side picture of Ringwald’s character, Andie Walsh, captioning it, “It’s not not inspired by her…”

Earlier this month, Ferrera also stunned at the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet donning a classic sleeveless black dress with a subtle leg slit. The actress looked stunning that night as she accessorized her red carpet look with a pearl headband and gave us a subtle beehive hairstyle moment with a bold cat-eye look.

Pregnancy looks good on Ferrera, who announced at the end of 2019 that she was expecting baby no. 2 with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020,” the Golden Globes winner captioned her family photo on Instagram when she announced the news. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”