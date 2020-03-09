American Idol Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan React to Katy Perry’s Pregnancy News

Katy Perry is spilling the beans!

During tonight’s American Idol episode, the 35-year-old songstress shared her exciting and special pregnancy news with her co-stars, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“Guys, I can’t tell you how excited I am that we’re going to have a fourth judge on this show,” Richie cheekily said in a heartwarming video that was shared on YouTube on Sunday evening.

“I think it’s the perfect addition to this panel,” Bryan chimed in… with Perry leaning on both him and Lionel in the short clip.

It didn’t take long for Katy to finally reveal her pregnancy news. “We’re having a baby,” she enthusiastically said as she cradled her growing baby bump. “Omg, I’m terrified.”

Putting her co-stars on the spot, she quipped, “Are you throwing my baby a shower?”

While the two superstars admitted that wasn’t their expertise, they offered to throw in lavish gifts, like Gucci shoes.

After sharing a heartfelt group hug, Perry joked this season was going to be “bigger” than ever.

“Well, I’m definitely gonna get fat…,” she quipped. “So look forward to that! Everything is gonna be bigger and better on American Idol season 3!”

Believe it or not, but it was just Wednesday that the “Roar” songstress revealed her pregnancy news with the world.

And in true Katy fashion, it was anything but basic.

In addition to debuting her newest music video for “Never Worn White,” the singer also debuted her growing baby bump. In that moment, she was seen cradling her baby bump, as she donned a sheer white piece of clothing that made her look angelic.

Making this announcement even more special? This marks the 35-year-old star’s first child, whom she is expecting fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Moreover, this will be the actor’s second child. He shares a son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

While it’s unclear when exactly Katy is due to give birth, many are reporting it will be some time this summer.

Moreover, she has yet to reveal her baby’s gender but recently shared that she wants it to be a girl.

“I hope it’s a girl,” she expressed on Sunday, while onstage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Even if the soon-to-be parents aren’t sure of their baby’s gender, one thing is certain: they are both excited to welcome their little nugget.