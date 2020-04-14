American Idol Will Continue Performances Remotely

American Idol season 18 will continue, pandemic or no pandemic.

ABC announced today that the show will continue to film, while following all stay at home guidelines, with the top 20 performing from their own homes while the judges judge from their own homes, with viewers voting from—you guessed it—their homes.

Allow judge Katy Perry to explain: “How will American Idol continue? I’ll be judging from California, Lionel Richie from LA, Luke Bryan & Bobby Bones in Nashville. Ryan Seacrest will host from Cali! Contestants perform at their house! America will VOTE from HOME and choose a WINNER!”

Who even needs a studio or an audience?! You don’t have to go anywhere to sing!

All of the judges and hosts announced the news simultaneously on social media on Tuesday.

This past weekend, Saturday Night Live experimented with a remote episode, and CBS’ All Rise is also planning an episode filmed entirely remotely.

This Sunday, you can watch part two of American Idol: This Is Me, which delves into the lives of the top 20 contestants. The remote episodes will begin Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC.